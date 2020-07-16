Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pitt County
Find more places like 1110 B S Barbeque Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pitt County, NC
/
1110 B S Barbeque Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 B S Barbeque Road
1110 B's Barbeque Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1110 B's Barbeque Road, Pitt County, NC 27834
Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have any available units?
1110 B S Barbeque Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pitt County, NC
.
Is 1110 B S Barbeque Road currently offering any rent specials?
1110 B S Barbeque Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 B S Barbeque Road pet-friendly?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pitt County
.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road offer parking?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not offer parking.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have a pool?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not have a pool.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have accessible units?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 B S Barbeque Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 B S Barbeque Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
New Bern, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Clayton, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Wilson, NC
Kinston, NC
Piney Green, NC
Morehead City, NC
Havelock, NC
Half Moon, NC
Swansboro, NC
Brices Creek, NC
Wendell, NC
Washington, NC
Fairfield Harbour, NC
Nashville, NC
Winterville, NC
Ayden, NC
Tarboro, NC
James City, NC
River Bend, NC
Zebulon, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Craven Community College
Pitt Community College
East Carolina University