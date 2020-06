Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. It also has a large shed out back for extra storage. All pets must be approved by owner. This home won't last long, so make an appointment to see it today.