A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac. Living in this fantastic home, you will have a short commute to base and will be conveniently close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. You will not want to miss out on this wonderful deal! Call to schedule an appointment to see this house today.