Piney Green, NC
1968 W Brandymill Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1968 W Brandymill Lane

1968 West Brandymill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC 28546

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Indian Wells of Hunters Creek. Very close to back gate and schools just around the corner. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have any available units?
1968 W Brandymill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have?
Some of 1968 W Brandymill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 W Brandymill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1968 W Brandymill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 W Brandymill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane offer parking?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have a pool?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 W Brandymill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
