Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like 1968 W Brandymill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
1968 W Brandymill Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1968 W Brandymill Lane
1968 West Brandymill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC 28546
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Indian Wells of Hunters Creek. Very close to back gate and schools just around the corner. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have any available units?
1968 W Brandymill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Piney Green, NC
.
What amenities does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have?
Some of 1968 W Brandymill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1968 W Brandymill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1968 W Brandymill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 W Brandymill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Piney Green
.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane offer parking?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have a pool?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 W Brandymill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 W Brandymill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 W Brandymill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Piney Green 2 Bedrooms
Piney Green Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Piney Green Apartments with Parking
Piney Green Dog Friendly Apartments
Piney Green Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, NC
Jacksonville, NC
New Bern, NC
Northchase, NC
Hampstead, NC
Sneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NC
Winterville, NC
Newport, NC
Havelock, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
James City, NC
Swansboro, NC
Murraysville, NC
River Bend, NC
Skippers Corner, NC
Morehead City, NC
Fairfield Harbour, NC
Half Moon, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Cape Fear Community College
Craven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College