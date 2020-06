Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice two bedroom two bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, area shopping, restaurants and beaches. The living room features a fireplace that you can cozy up in front of during those cold winter months. The eat in kitchen makes setting the table and clean up a cinch. The large back yard provides ample room for play or entertaining friends and family. All pets must be approved by the owner. Come check this home out!