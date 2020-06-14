1169 W Pueblo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A must see! This Cape Cod style home boasts a rare and pleasant covered front porch. Inside you will see a well kept home with modern appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, etc. The living room has a corner fireplace. There is a big square kitchen off the back. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms! Each room has its own bathroom! Off the back of the home is a patio and an attached storage building. Walking distance to the elementary and middle school. The high school is a little up the road to the left. Short commute to shopping/dining, military bases, and local beaches! This is a no pet property.