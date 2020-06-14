All apartments in Piney Green
1169 W Pueblo Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

1169 W Pueblo Drive

1169 Pueblo Dr · (910) 324-9980
Location

1169 Pueblo Dr, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A must see! This Cape Cod style home boasts a rare and pleasant covered front porch. Inside you will see a well kept home with modern appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, etc. The living room has a corner fireplace. There is a big square kitchen off the back. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms! Each room has its own bathroom! Off the back of the home is a patio and an attached storage building. Walking distance to the elementary and middle school. The high school is a little up the road to the left. Short commute to shopping/dining, military bases, and local beaches! This is a no pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have any available units?
1169 W Pueblo Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have?
Some of 1169 W Pueblo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 W Pueblo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1169 W Pueblo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 W Pueblo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1169 W Pueblo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1169 W Pueblo Drive does offer parking.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 W Pueblo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have a pool?
No, 1169 W Pueblo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1169 W Pueblo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 W Pueblo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 W Pueblo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 W Pueblo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
