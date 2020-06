Amenities

parking fireplace

$125 off first month's rent! Nice split-floor plan home with vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room with fireplace, and large master bedroom with private bath. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each applicant over the age of 18. 1 dog allowed, 30 lbs max (no cats) with nonrefundable pet fee. Separate $20 pet application required. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, $375).WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.