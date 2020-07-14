Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy the luxury of the Charleston Row Townhomes, minutes from Ballantyne & Charlotte, located in Pineville, NC! Our two and three-bedroom townhomes and desirable location combine contemporary living and convenience to our residents. All homes are pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted, combined weight of 75 lbs allowed.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have any available units?
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing has 2 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have?
Some of Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing offers parking.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have a pool?
No, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have accessible units?
No, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing has units with air conditioning.