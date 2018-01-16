913 Lyndon Station Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Heart of Uptown Pineville! Chadwick Park Village Collection. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2-car garage, - Heart of Uptown Pineville! Chadwick Park Village Collection. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2-car garage, Large Loft that can be used as a Study or Sitting Room. Huge Owner's retreat with large bath and walk-in-closets. Chef's Kitchen with all upgraded appliances, Island with Large Country sink, Quartz counter tops with ceramic back splash. A Must See! Walking Distance from Dining and Parks.



(RLNE5377772)