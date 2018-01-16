All apartments in Pineville
Last updated February 14 2020

913 Lyndon Station Drive

913 Lyndon Station Dr · No Longer Available
Location

913 Lyndon Station Dr, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of Uptown Pineville! Chadwick Park Village Collection. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2-car garage, - Heart of Uptown Pineville! Chadwick Park Village Collection. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2-car garage, Large Loft that can be used as a Study or Sitting Room. Huge Owner's retreat with large bath and walk-in-closets. Chef's Kitchen with all upgraded appliances, Island with Large Country sink, Quartz counter tops with ceramic back splash. A Must See! Walking Distance from Dining and Parks.

(RLNE5377772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have any available units?
913 Lyndon Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
Is 913 Lyndon Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Lyndon Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Lyndon Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Lyndon Station Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Lyndon Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Lyndon Station Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
