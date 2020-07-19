All apartments in Pineville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

4019 Huntley Glen Drive

4019 Huntley Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Huntley Glen Dr, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have any available units?
4019 Huntley Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
Is 4019 Huntley Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Huntley Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Huntley Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Huntley Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Huntley Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

