Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 PM

12020 Virginia Pine Lane

12020 Virginia Pine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12020 Virginia Pine Ln, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4BD/2.5BA home in Carolina Village features many upgrades. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Open floorplan flows directly to dining and living area. Walk out to large covered deck, perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms plus an office and loft area. Master bathroom features dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass shower and large walk-in closet. Attached two car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
12020 Virginia Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 12020 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Virginia Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Virginia Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

