Carolina Crossing - Greatly sized end unit townhome located in great established complex tucked away yet so close to everything! Convenient to Carolina Place Mall, dining and interstates. New floors installed.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have any available units?
11622 Stockdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 11622 Stockdale Court have?
Some of 11622 Stockdale Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Stockdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Stockdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.