11622 Stockdale Court

11622 Stockdale Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11622 Stockdale Ct, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carolina Crossing - Greatly sized end unit townhome located in great established complex tucked away yet so close to everything! Convenient to Carolina Place Mall, dining and interstates. New floors installed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Stockdale Court have any available units?
11622 Stockdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 11622 Stockdale Court have?
Some of 11622 Stockdale Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Stockdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Stockdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Stockdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 11622 Stockdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 11622 Stockdale Court offers parking.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 Stockdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have a pool?
No, 11622 Stockdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have accessible units?
No, 11622 Stockdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 Stockdale Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11622 Stockdale Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11622 Stockdale Court has units with air conditioning.

