All apartments in Pinehurst
Find more places like 25 Lake View Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinehurst, NC
/
25 Lake View Drive East
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

25 Lake View Drive East

25 Lake View Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinehurst
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25 Lake View Drive East, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This impeccably maintained three bedroom home in Village Acres immediately welcomes you home into it great room with soaring vaulted ceilings, an amazing open floor plan with a formal dining area and a casual eat in space, gorgeous chef's kitchen, and gas log fireplace.

Gorgeous dark hardwood floors run throughout the main living space. Neutral paint and oil rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware create a romantic and warm flow through the home.

An amazing chef's kitchen features granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, gas range and oven with pot filler faucet, and an additional wall oven and microwave. There is a large pantry and laundry room (with high end washer and dryer included) off the kitchen.

The master bedroom is warm and bright, and offers plenty of space for even the largest furniture. The master bathroom has been completely renovated with amazing tile work, lighting, and fixtures.

With a split bedroom floor plan, the second and third bedrooms are separated from the living room by a pocket door, and boasts an addition private bathroom. Both bedrooms feature large closets and tons of natural light.

A bonus room upstairs offers flex space for almost any need you may see fit. And provides access to the massive walk in attic storage space.

Outside you can enjoy the outdoors without the bugs inside the screened in porch, and still get plenty of sunshine on the open deck space.

Additional features of this home include an amazing outside storage space under the deck (think kayaks, bicycles, lawn toys, etc) and INCLUDED professional lawn care.

We're sorry, no pets allowed.

All SPM rental homes are enrolled into our Utilities and Maintenance Reduction program. $15/ month delivers high quality air filters directly to your door, custom fit to your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Lake View Drive East have any available units?
25 Lake View Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinehurst, NC.
What amenities does 25 Lake View Drive East have?
Some of 25 Lake View Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lake View Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lake View Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lake View Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 25 Lake View Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinehurst.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 25 Lake View Drive East offers parking.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Lake View Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East have a pool?
No, 25 Lake View Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East have accessible units?
No, 25 Lake View Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Lake View Drive East has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lake View Drive East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Lake View Drive East has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinehurst 2 BedroomsPinehurst Apartments with Balconies
Pinehurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinehurst Apartments with Parking
Pinehurst Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCCarrboro, NCHolly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCAlbemarle, NCCarthage, NC
Rockfish, NCLillington, NCAsheboro, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLaurinburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Methodist University