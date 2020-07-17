5755 Roy Cooper Ln

Amenities
If you are ready for country living this is the property for you. It is located at the end of a country gravel road yet very convenient to the interstates. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all electric. Well and septic helps keep the costs down. If you like chickens close by this is the property for you. New flooring through out.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.