5755 Roy Cooper Ln
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 PM

5755 Roy Cooper Ln

5755 Roy Cooper Ln · (919) 694-4627
Location

5755 Roy Cooper Ln, Orange County, NC 27231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are ready for country living this is the property for you. It is located at the end of a country gravel road yet very convenient to the interstates. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all electric. Well and septic helps keep the costs down. If you like chickens close by this is the property for you. New flooring through out.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have any available units?
5755 Roy Cooper Ln has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5755 Roy Cooper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Roy Cooper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Roy Cooper Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln offer parking?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have a pool?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have accessible units?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5755 Roy Cooper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5755 Roy Cooper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
