700 Cattail Court

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath home located in Southwest. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace ideal for getting cozy by on chilly winter nights. It is tenant responsibility to contract for gas services to utilize the fireplace. The kitchen features an island, along with ample cupboard and counter space. The dining area is open to the kitchen. Both full baths feature dual vanities. The laundry room is located upstairs with the bedrooms. There is an attached two car garage perfect for use on rainy days. There is a deck off the back porch. Owner must approve all pets. This home may be just what you are looking for, so make an appointment to see it in person!