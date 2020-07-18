All apartments in Onslow County
700 Cattail Court
700 Cattail Court

700 Cattail Court · (910) 577-5400
Location

700 Cattail Court, Onslow County, NC 28540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath home located in Southwest. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace ideal for getting cozy by on chilly winter nights. It is tenant responsibility to contract for gas services to utilize the fireplace. The kitchen features an island, along with ample cupboard and counter space. The dining area is open to the kitchen. Both full baths feature dual vanities. The laundry room is located upstairs with the bedrooms. There is an attached two car garage perfect for use on rainy days. There is a deck off the back porch. Owner must approve all pets. This home may be just what you are looking for, so make an appointment to see it in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Cattail Court have any available units?
700 Cattail Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Cattail Court have?
Some of 700 Cattail Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Cattail Court currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cattail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Cattail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Cattail Court is pet friendly.
Does 700 Cattail Court offer parking?
Yes, 700 Cattail Court offers parking.
Does 700 Cattail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Cattail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Cattail Court have a pool?
No, 700 Cattail Court does not have a pool.
Does 700 Cattail Court have accessible units?
No, 700 Cattail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Cattail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Cattail Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Cattail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Cattail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
