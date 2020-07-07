All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

313 Murphy Drive

313 Murphy Drive · (910) 378-0457
Location

313 Murphy Drive, Onslow County, NC 28540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Murphy Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
313 Murphy Drive Available 08/03/20 - Be sure to checkout this better than new rental!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large open lot has a grand open floor plan downstairs, and spacious vaulted ceilings in the Master. The Master also features a double vanity and large walk-in closet.

1-2 dogs only, 50 lbs max with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee to be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350 or $375).

WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Murphy Drive have any available units?
313 Murphy Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 313 Murphy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Murphy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Murphy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Murphy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 Murphy Drive offer parking?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313 Murphy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Murphy Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Murphy Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Murphy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Murphy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Murphy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
