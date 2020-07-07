All apartments in Onslow County
Onslow County, NC
313 Limbaugh Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

313 Limbaugh Lane

313 Limbaugh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

313 Limbaugh Lane, Onslow County, NC 28584

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room. 2014 improvements include hard-surfaced wood-like flooring throughout & custom trim. Master bedroom suite has large master bath w/separate shower & garden tub. Roomy bonus room over garage. Spacious screened porch off living space. Outdoor living area w/fire pit. 2-car over-sized garage w/customwork bench. Private wooded lot on marsh w/access to White Oak River. Fenced backyard. Community boat ramp & day dock. Fenced/gated community boat storage. Unfurnished. NO smoking allowed. Pets negotiable w/pet fee/deposit/rent. Available July 11th. 313 Limbaugh Lane, Swansboro, NC 28584.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have any available units?
313 Limbaugh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 313 Limbaugh Lane have?
Some of 313 Limbaugh Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Limbaugh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
313 Limbaugh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Limbaugh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Limbaugh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 313 Limbaugh Lane offers parking.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Limbaugh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have a pool?
No, 313 Limbaugh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have accessible units?
No, 313 Limbaugh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Limbaugh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Limbaugh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Limbaugh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
