Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room. 2014 improvements include hard-surfaced wood-like flooring throughout & custom trim. Master bedroom suite has large master bath w/separate shower & garden tub. Roomy bonus room over garage. Spacious screened porch off living space. Outdoor living area w/fire pit. 2-car over-sized garage w/customwork bench. Private wooded lot on marsh w/access to White Oak River. Fenced backyard. Community boat ramp & day dock. Fenced/gated community boat storage. Unfurnished. NO smoking allowed. Pets negotiable w/pet fee/deposit/rent. Available July 11th. 313 Limbaugh Lane, Swansboro, NC 28584.