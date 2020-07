Amenities

Newly updated office/retail space conveniently located a few miles from MARSOC and Courthouse Bay Gate of Camp Lejuene. The Building is perfect for a company working on the base, needing an an office space or storage area close by. Or for businesses wanting to take advantage of the high traffic area on NC Highway 172, by locals and the military. There are two spaces one about 425 square feet and the other about 1,000 square feet. These can be split up or combined. The larger unit can still be up-fitted to the needs of the Tenant.