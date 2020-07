Amenities

Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision - Property Id: 310950



Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision of Richlands NC, outside city limits! Experience Carolina living with this beautiful floor plan guaranteed to please. It comes with 3 beds 2 baths, Freshly Painted, and a large eat in kitchen.. The Master Bedroom also features a beautiful sitting room. Enjoy quiet nights on the back patio surrounded by a fully fenced privacy yard. Upon entering you will fall in love with the large living room that makes you feel right at home. The master bedroom is a true masters suite with trey ceilings and dual vanity sinks and separate tub and shower combo. Schedule your private showing today!

