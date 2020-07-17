All apartments in Onslow County
Onslow County, NC
131 Gemstone Drive
Last updated June 17 2020

131 Gemstone Drive

131 Gemstone Drive · (910) 327-4444
Location

131 Gemstone Drive, Onslow County, NC 28460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The street name is the first indication that you have truly stumbled upon a Hidden Gem! This three bedroom, three bath *furnished* home with a bonus room and two car garage in the neighborhood of Stone Bay provides a breathtaking view of the New River, including water access for fishing, paddleboarding, canoeing, and kayaking. The stunning showpiece of this newly renovated home is the kitchen with custom glass-front soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Low-maintenance LVP floors throughout make for easy clean up after a day on the water. The extensive use of crown moulding and the cool paint palette enhance the light and bright vibe in this tastefully furnished and decorated home. As if that were not enough, all utilities are included AND the homeowner will consider a short term lease AND pets (with approved screening and fees).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Gemstone Drive have any available units?
131 Gemstone Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Gemstone Drive have?
Some of 131 Gemstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Gemstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Gemstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Gemstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Gemstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Gemstone Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Gemstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Gemstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Gemstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Gemstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Gemstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Gemstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
