131 Gemstone Drive

The street name is the first indication that you have truly stumbled upon a Hidden Gem! This three bedroom, three bath *furnished* home with a bonus room and two car garage in the neighborhood of Stone Bay provides a breathtaking view of the New River, including water access for fishing, paddleboarding, canoeing, and kayaking. The stunning showpiece of this newly renovated home is the kitchen with custom glass-front soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Low-maintenance LVP floors throughout make for easy clean up after a day on the water. The extensive use of crown moulding and the cool paint palette enhance the light and bright vibe in this tastefully furnished and decorated home. As if that were not enough, all utilities are included AND the homeowner will consider a short term lease AND pets (with approved screening and fees).