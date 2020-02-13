All apartments in Oakboro
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

343 Oakleigh Lane

343 Oakleigh Ln · No Longer Available
Location

343 Oakleigh Ln, Oakboro, NC 28129

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Appliance Upgrades Available
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be w

(RLNE5481809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have any available units?
343 Oakleigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakboro, NC.
Is 343 Oakleigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
343 Oakleigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Oakleigh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakboro.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane offer parking?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have a pool?
Yes, 343 Oakleigh Lane has a pool.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Oakleigh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Oakleigh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
