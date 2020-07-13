Apartment List
NC
newton
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Newton, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
Results within 5 miles of Newton
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Oxford Crossing
2985 North Oxford Street, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1155 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$360
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oxford Crossing in Catawba County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
439 Rock Barn Road NE
439 Rock Barn Rd NE, Conover, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1045 sqft
Two bedroom, One and a half bathrooms in a two-story apartment. Patio on every unit with electric air/heat. 2 parking spaces per unit as well. Welcome to call/email for further description and showing times.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Holly Street
8 East Holly Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super sweet brick ranch with three bedrooms 1.5 Bath house 1/2 mile to downtown Maiden. Large living and dining area. Open Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Half bath in the main bathroom. Lovely neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Newton

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2499 Brookwood Rd
2499 Brookwood Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
2499 Brookwood Rd Available 08/08/20 North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has laminate floors throughout. Granite counters in the master bath.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Claremont
110 North Center Street
110 North Center Street, Hickory, NC
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Excellent downtown Hickory location. Four offices located on 2nd level, reception area plus an adjacent space that can be used for an additional office or conference room/library. Ample parking, elevator. Over 1,000 square feet. Five year lease.

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newton, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

