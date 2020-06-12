Apartment List
/
NC
/
newport
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport, NC

Finding an apartment in Newport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Newport

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC

1 of 11

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Newport

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
403 Jacqueline Dr
403 Jacqueline Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1500 sqft
403 Jacqueline Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Family Home in Cherry Branch! - Available 8/7/2020 This ranch style home offers you an open floor plan and large living room (20x16), dining area (10x10).

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Fisher Street
1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2038 sqft
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
204 Marie Court
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large living room host a gas fireplace, perfect to cozy up net to on those chilly winter nights.

1 of 10

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.

1 of 21

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
207 Seattle Slew
207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newport, NC

Finding an apartment in Newport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Newport 2 BedroomsNewport 3 Bedrooms
Newport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with Parking
Newport Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWashington, NC
Piney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
River Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College