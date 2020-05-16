All apartments in Newport
225 Howard Boulevard

225 Howard Boulevard · (252) 725-2338
Location

225 Howard Boulevard, Newport, NC 28570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Nice 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment completely furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. WATER, ELECTRIC, HEAT AND AIR, INTERNET, & LAWN MAINTENANCE included. Conveniently located in Newport across from Town Park, Library and Town Hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Howard Boulevard have any available units?
225 Howard Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 225 Howard Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
225 Howard Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Howard Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard offer parking?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard have a pool?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Howard Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Howard Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
