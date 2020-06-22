All apartments in New Bern
2931 Tesie Trail
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

2931 Tesie Trail

2931 Tesie Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Tesie Trail, New Bern, NC 28562

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Tesie Trail have any available units?
2931 Tesie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
Is 2931 Tesie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Tesie Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Tesie Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Tesie Trail does offer parking.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail have a pool?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail have accessible units?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Tesie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2931 Tesie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
