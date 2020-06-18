Rent Calculator
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC 28560
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 -
(RLNE5839967)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 N Second Avenue have any available units?
108 N Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Bern, NC
.
Is 108 N Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 N Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Bern
.
Does 108 N Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
