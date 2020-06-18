All apartments in New Bern
108 N Second Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

108 N Second Avenue

108 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC 28560

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 -

(RLNE5839967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N Second Avenue have any available units?
108 N Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
Is 108 N Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 N Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
Does 108 N Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
