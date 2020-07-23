Apartment List
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashville, NC

1 Unit Available
875 Live Oak Lane
875 Live Oak Lane, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
NASHVILLE, NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS - Property Id: 111016 RENTAL AVAILABLE in NASHVILLE ,NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS and rear vinyl fenced yard. Master downstairs. Duke Power.

1 Unit Available
278 Regency Drive
278 Regency Drive, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1467 sqft
Rare Rental in Nashville, NC - ***Showings available 7 days per week*** ***New stove, new dishwasher and other cosmetic upgrades not yet complete*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2.

1 Unit Available
122 Tonya Ct.
122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE! Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.
1 Unit Available
2499 Oak Level Road
2499 Oak Level Road, Nash County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
undefined
1 Unit Available
3100 Amherst Rd.
3100 Amherst Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5970494)

1 Unit Available
141 Irene Court
141 Irene Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930968)

1 Unit Available
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:

1 Unit Available
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)

1 Unit Available
1117 Rosebud Drive
1117 Rosebud Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE4641390)

1 Unit Available
1421 Memory Lane
1421 Memory Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bed / 1 Bath. Hook-ups for washer and dryer. Hardwoods in dining room. Central gas pack HVAC. Dishwasher. Refrigerator included, but not warrantied. Rents for $795 a month. One year lease. $1,590 Security Deposit. NO PETS.

1 Unit Available
1115 Russell Street
1115 Russell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
undefined

1 Unit Available
Heritage Homes
152 Butternut Court
152 Butternut Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1512 sqft
Updated townhome with privacy fenced back yard. New paint and flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Nashville, NC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Nashville provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Nashville. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

