Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

The Residence at Tailrace Marina

1001 Marina Village Drive · (704) 312-7028
Rent Special
One bedroom apartments starting as low as $1,050 a month. Call us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful waterfront community.
Location

1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at Tailrace Marina.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Situated on the Catawba waterfront just across the river from the U.S. National Whitewater Center, The Residence at Tailrace Marina evokes the lifestyle that nature enthusiasts and water-lovers seek. Serene surroundings, front-door access to docks and trails, kayaking routes and fishing voyages, all combine to offer a modern take on urban waterfront living. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent feature the amenities and creature comforts discerning residents expect. The Residence at Tailrace Marina apartments offer high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances*, granite countertops and unrivaled community features that include spectacular water views, a hammock lounge, 24/7 fitness center and an onsite restaurant and marina with boat and kayak rentals. The Residence at Tailrace Marina goes beyond the expected - serene waterfront apartment living, nestled in Mt. Holly just a short drive from Uptown Charlotte and less than a mile from the U.S. National Whitewater Center! We are ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3months-15months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $115
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 non-refundable pet fee.
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Number of pets cannot exceed over 100 lbs. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface and covered parking available. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have any available units?
The Residence at Tailrace Marina has 4 units available starting at $1,093 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have?
Some of The Residence at Tailrace Marina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at Tailrace Marina currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at Tailrace Marina is offering the following rent specials: One bedroom apartments starting as low as $1,050 a month. Call us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful waterfront community.
Is The Residence at Tailrace Marina pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina offers parking.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Residence at Tailrace Marina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina has a pool.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have accessible units?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina has accessible units.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residence at Tailrace Marina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Residence at Tailrace Marina has units with air conditioning.
