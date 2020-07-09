Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage e-payments game room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Situated on the Catawba waterfront just across the river from the U.S. National Whitewater Center, The Residence at Tailrace Marina evokes the lifestyle that nature enthusiasts and water-lovers seek. Serene surroundings, front-door access to docks and trails, kayaking routes and fishing voyages, all combine to offer a modern take on urban waterfront living. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent feature the amenities and creature comforts discerning residents expect. The Residence at Tailrace Marina apartments offer high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances*, granite countertops and unrivaled community features that include spectacular water views, a hammock lounge, 24/7 fitness center and an onsite restaurant and marina with boat and kayak rentals. The Residence at Tailrace Marina goes beyond the expected - serene waterfront apartment living, nestled in Mt. Holly just a short drive from Uptown Charlotte and less than a mile from the U.S. National Whitewater Center! We are ...