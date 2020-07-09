All apartments in Mount Holly
188 Brookstone Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

188 Brookstone Drive

188 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

188 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,743 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4938160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
188 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 188 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 188 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
188 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 188 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 188 Brookstone Drive has a pool.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 188 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Brookstone Drive has units with air conditioning.
