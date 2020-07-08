140 W. Nims Avenue

Amenities

Available to Show - Charming 3 bed 1 bath bungalow with attached carport within walking distance of downtown Mount Holly! Playful Mt Holly offers shops, dining, and a lively Art scene. Only a few minutes to I-485/85, Airport, and Uptown Charlotte, this home features a large kitchen and dining area with plenty of cabinets for storage, dual vanity sink, tub-shower combination in the bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, new HVAC system, front porch, covered patio perfect for grilling and entertaining regardless of the weather, courtesy use appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, W/D), 3 storage sheds, and so much more. Call today - this house won't last long!



*No pets allowed.



