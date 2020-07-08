All apartments in Mount Holly
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

140 W. Nims Avenue

140 West Nims Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

140 West Nims Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Available to Show - Charming 3 bed 1 bath bungalow with attached carport within walking distance of downtown Mount Holly! Playful Mt Holly offers shops, dining, and a lively Art scene. Only a few minutes to I-485/85, Airport, and Uptown Charlotte, this home features a large kitchen and dining area with plenty of cabinets for storage, dual vanity sink, tub-shower combination in the bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, new HVAC system, front porch, covered patio perfect for grilling and entertaining regardless of the weather, courtesy use appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, W/D), 3 storage sheds, and so much more. Call today - this house won't last long!

*No pets allowed.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@Leproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5276718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have any available units?
140 W. Nims Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 140 W. Nims Avenue have?
Some of 140 W. Nims Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 W. Nims Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 W. Nims Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 W. Nims Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 W. Nims Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 W. Nims Avenue offers parking.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 W. Nims Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 W. Nims Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 W. Nims Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 W. Nims Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 W. Nims Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 W. Nims Avenue has units with air conditioning.

