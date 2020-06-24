All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 112 Crestwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
112 Crestwood Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

112 Crestwood Drive

112 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Crestwood Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,614 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5533867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
112 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 112 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Crestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 112 Crestwood Drive has a pool.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Crestwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College