108 Wood Hollow Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:40 PM

108 Wood Hollow Court

108 Wood Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Wood Hollow Court, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month's rent! This warm and inviting one story home has everything you need and want, from the bonus room off the entrance to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite and ample cabinet space so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have any available units?
108 Wood Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 108 Wood Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Wood Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Wood Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Wood Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Wood Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Wood Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
