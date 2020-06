Amenities

101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown. Nearby schools incl Belmont Abbey College. Be the FIRST to occupy this NEW, spacious 4BD/2.5BTH beauty with many builder upgrades. Designer kitchen with granite countertops! Main level has optional private study/office space, formal dining, & HUGE great room to relax or entertain with family & friends. BDRMs are very roomy with spacious master suite. Full Baths incl dual sinks. LEASE incl STAINLESS STEEL appliances & faux blinds.



(RLNE5796640)