Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet valet service accessible alarm system business center e-payments

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. A sophisticated lifestyle with a focus on ease and convenience can be yours when you come home to Camden Westwood. Our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are packed with time-saving features like an included expanded cable package, front door trash pick-up and washer, and dryers. Select apartment homes include upgrades like new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood plank flooring! You will find it easy to stick close to home even when its time to get out. Camden Westwood has an expansive WiFi cafe, top notch fitness studio and a stunning pool and entertainment lounge. Our community is perfectly complimented by our incredible location in the heart of Morrisville, putting RDU Airport, Research Triangle Park, I-40 and the new Park West Shopping destination just minutes ...