All apartments in Morrisville
Find more places like 701 Sutter Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morrisville, NC
/
701 Sutter Gate Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:41 PM

701 Sutter Gate Lane

701 Sutter Gate Lane · (919) 803-7789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morrisville
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 Sutter Gate Lane, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Words cannot do this townhome justice! Nestled in Breckenridge & conveniently located close to RTP/RDU, I-540, Cary & more. Some features include gorgeous wood-look tile, a welcoming open-concept floorplan & a sleek kitchen w/ solid surface counters & stainless appliances. Spacious family rm is filled w/ natural light. Dual master suites; each w/ private bathrooms & huge closets. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator, lawn maint & access to community pool, tennis, & amenities. Pet friendly too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have any available units?
701 Sutter Gate Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have?
Some of 701 Sutter Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Sutter Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
701 Sutter Gate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Sutter Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Sutter Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 701 Sutter Gate Lane does offer parking.
Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Sutter Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 701 Sutter Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 701 Sutter Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Sutter Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Sutter Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 701 Sutter Gate Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln
Morrisville, NC 27560
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl
Morrisville, NC 27560
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir
Morrisville, NC 27560
WaterWalk Raleigh
1012 Lower Shiloh Way
Morrisville, NC 27560
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir
Morrisville, NC 27560
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560

Similar Pages

Morrisville 1 BedroomsMorrisville 2 Bedrooms
Morrisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Morrisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity