701 Sutter Gate Lane

Amenities
Words cannot do this townhome justice! Nestled in Breckenridge & conveniently located close to RTP/RDU, I-540, Cary & more. Some features include gorgeous wood-look tile, a welcoming open-concept floorplan & a sleek kitchen w/ solid surface counters & stainless appliances. Spacious family rm is filled w/ natural light. Dual master suites; each w/ private bathrooms & huge closets. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator, lawn maint & access to community pool, tennis, & amenities. Pet friendly too!