1524 Alemany Street.

Amenities
Luxury Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2 Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Great school! Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout main floor.Family Rm w/ fireplace, Dining & Kitchen w/ S.S. appliances, gas stove,granite counter tops, back splash & 42" cabinets. Master suite w/ trey ceiling, WIC, Bath w/ dual vanities, tile, tub & Sep shower, other 2 BR's w/shared BA, Laundry & Loft on the 2nd FL. Beautiful view of the pond and tree line!