Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

1524 Alemany Street

1524 Alemany Street · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2 Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Great school! Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout main floor.Family Rm w/ fireplace, Dining & Kitchen w/ S.S. appliances, gas stove,granite counter tops, back splash & 42" cabinets. Master suite w/ trey ceiling, WIC, Bath w/ dual vanities, tile, tub & Sep shower, other 2 BR's w/shared BA, Laundry & Loft on the 2nd FL. Beautiful view of the pond and tree line!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1524 Alemany Street have any available units?
1524 Alemany Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Alemany Street have?
Some of 1524 Alemany Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Alemany Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Alemany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Alemany Street pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Alemany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 1524 Alemany Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Alemany Street offers parking.
Does 1524 Alemany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Alemany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Alemany Street have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Alemany Street has a pool.
Does 1524 Alemany Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 Alemany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Alemany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Alemany Street does not have units with dishwashers.

