Morrisville, NC
1513 Kudrow Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

1513 Kudrow Lane

1513 Kudrow Lane · (919) 656-6228
Location

1513 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #15 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
AMAZING VIEW OVERLOOKING PRESTONWOOD GOLF COURSE. Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo with all MAIN FLOOR living. Tons of natural light and windows!Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fully furnished and comes with all houseware items including cookware, dishes, linens, bedding, towels- just bring a computer. Walk to Morrisville Park. Close to shops & restaurants. Minutes to RTP, RDU, UNC, Cary. Lives like a ranch!$1650 w/o utilities, $1950 w/ utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have any available units?
1513 Kudrow Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
Is 1513 Kudrow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Kudrow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Kudrow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane offer parking?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have a pool?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Kudrow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Kudrow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
