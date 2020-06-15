1513 Kudrow Lane

Amenities

AMAZING VIEW OVERLOOKING PRESTONWOOD GOLF COURSE. Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo with all MAIN FLOOR living. Tons of natural light and windows!Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fully furnished and comes with all houseware items including cookware, dishes, linens, bedding, towels- just bring a computer. Walk to Morrisville Park. Close to shops & restaurants. Minutes to RTP, RDU, UNC, Cary. Lives like a ranch!$1650 w/o utilities, $1950 w/ utilities.