1212 Corwith Drive

Amenities
End Unit townhome w/ 3 bedrooms & 2 car garage in great location & schools! Walk to shopping & restaurants! Close to I-540, I-40, RTP, RDU! Kitchen with pantry, gas range, microwave & side-by-side refrigerator. Spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace. Huge master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity sink & huge WIC. Washer & dryer included. Pool community! No pets & no-smoking. High speed Internet available. No pets & no smoking. Maintenance free & professionally managed.