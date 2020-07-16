All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:43 AM

1212 Corwith Drive

1212 Corwith Drive · (919) 362-0037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Morrisville
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

1212 Corwith Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
End Unit townhome w/ 3 bedrooms & 2 car garage in great location & schools! Walk to shopping & restaurants! Close to I-540, I-40, RTP, RDU! Kitchen with pantry, gas range, microwave & side-by-side refrigerator. Spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace. Huge master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity sink & huge WIC. Washer & dryer included. Pool community! No pets & no-smoking. High speed Internet available. No pets & no smoking. Maintenance free & professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Corwith Drive have any available units?
1212 Corwith Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Corwith Drive have?
Some of 1212 Corwith Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Corwith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Corwith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Corwith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Corwith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 1212 Corwith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Corwith Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Corwith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Corwith Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Corwith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Corwith Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Corwith Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Corwith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Corwith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Corwith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
