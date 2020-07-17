103 Priestly Court

Amenities
Great SF-House w/ 4 BR+2.5 BA+Office & 2-car garage in Breckenridge/ Morrisville. Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/40, Nearby shopping & restaurants. Great schools. Open floorplan w/ Hardwood throughout the main w/ Formal dining/ Family w/ fireplace & Office w/ French Door, Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, island & Breakfast Room open to private backyard w/ patio. Master suite w/ WIC & private bath, Add 3 BRs w/ hall bath on 2nd FL. Community amenities w/ pool, playground, tennis court & clubhouse.