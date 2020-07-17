All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:25 AM

103 Priestly Court

103 Priestly Court · (919) 345-6370
Location

103 Priestly Court, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great SF-House w/ 4 BR+2.5 BA+Office & 2-car garage in Breckenridge/ Morrisville. Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/40, Nearby shopping & restaurants. Great schools. Open floorplan w/ Hardwood throughout the main w/ Formal dining/ Family w/ fireplace & Office w/ French Door, Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, island & Breakfast Room open to private backyard w/ patio. Master suite w/ WIC & private bath, Add 3 BRs w/ hall bath on 2nd FL. Community amenities w/ pool, playground, tennis court & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Priestly Court have any available units?
103 Priestly Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Priestly Court have?
Some of 103 Priestly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Priestly Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Priestly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Priestly Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Priestly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 103 Priestly Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 Priestly Court offers parking.
Does 103 Priestly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Priestly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Priestly Court have a pool?
Yes, 103 Priestly Court has a pool.
Does 103 Priestly Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Priestly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Priestly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Priestly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
