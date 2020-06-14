All apartments in Morganton
Find more places like 206 Patterson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morganton, NC
/
206 Patterson St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

206 Patterson St.

206 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

206 Patterson Street, Morganton, NC 28655

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Mountain modern carriage house in downtown Morganton - This 1,100 sf 1 bed 1 1/2 bath brick carriage house has just been carefully restored. The upper floor features an open concept kitchen/dining/living area. Great sightline of Morganton Trading Post with a few hills peaking out behind trees. The ceiling has been vaulted exposing original wood beams. Rooftop insulation keeps this home efficiently heated and cooled under a new metal roof. The bathrooms and kitchen have been renovated using many vintage fixtures including a claw foot tub and farm house sink. Natural light pours in on both floors and both the living room and the bedroom have gas logs. Bedroom is spacious with room for a desk or additional seating. A brand new front load washer and dryer are available in the laundry closet with a butcher block table on top. You will be comfortable living here with brand new HVAC units and a tankless gas hot water heater. The carriage house is one block from Food Matters grocery store and just a few blocks from a pharmacy, restaurants and breweries. Outside space will have room for patio furniture behind a privacy fence. Two dedicated parking spots on site are included in your month's rent.

(RLNE5820697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Patterson St. have any available units?
206 Patterson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morganton, NC.
What amenities does 206 Patterson St. have?
Some of 206 Patterson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Patterson St. currently offering any rent specials?
206 Patterson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Patterson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Patterson St. is pet friendly.
Does 206 Patterson St. offer parking?
Yes, 206 Patterson St. does offer parking.
Does 206 Patterson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Patterson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Patterson St. have a pool?
No, 206 Patterson St. does not have a pool.
Does 206 Patterson St. have accessible units?
No, 206 Patterson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Patterson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Patterson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Patterson St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Patterson St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGastonia, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NC
Clover, SCWeaverville, NCDenver, NCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCBelmont, NCHendersonville, NCNewton, NCLenoir, NC
Shelby, NCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCBoone, NCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCElizabethton, TNRanlo, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University