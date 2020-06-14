206 Patterson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Mountain modern carriage house in downtown Morganton - This 1,100 sf 1 bed 1 1/2 bath brick carriage house has just been carefully restored. The upper floor features an open concept kitchen/dining/living area. Great sightline of Morganton Trading Post with a few hills peaking out behind trees. The ceiling has been vaulted exposing original wood beams. Rooftop insulation keeps this home efficiently heated and cooled under a new metal roof. The bathrooms and kitchen have been renovated using many vintage fixtures including a claw foot tub and farm house sink. Natural light pours in on both floors and both the living room and the bedroom have gas logs. Bedroom is spacious with room for a desk or additional seating. A brand new front load washer and dryer are available in the laundry closet with a butcher block table on top. You will be comfortable living here with brand new HVAC units and a tankless gas hot water heater. The carriage house is one block from Food Matters grocery store and just a few blocks from a pharmacy, restaurants and breweries. Outside space will have room for patio furniture behind a privacy fence. Two dedicated parking spots on site are included in your month's rent.



(RLNE5820697)