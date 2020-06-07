All apartments in Morehead City
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive

1809 Ivory Gull Drive · (252) 269-2893
Location

1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Home features four bedrooms, a three and a half baths, two-car garage, an open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of natural light, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Formal dining room with tray ceiling. Large living room with fireplace and a door out to the screened porch and large open deck. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook, large staggered cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. 4th bedroom is on the second floor with a full bath and walk-in closet. The principal bedroom suite has a whirlpool tub, large tiled shower, and large walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage and closet space throughout the home. Home has central vac system. Small dogs are negotiable. No smoking and no cats. Home rents $2500 per month with two months of the security deposit, and it is available now. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have any available units?
1809 Ivory Gull Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have?
Some of 1809 Ivory Gull Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Ivory Gull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Ivory Gull Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Ivory Gull Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive does offer parking.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive has a pool.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Ivory Gull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Ivory Gull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
