1809 Ivory Gull Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Home features four bedrooms, a three and a half baths, two-car garage, an open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of natural light, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Formal dining room with tray ceiling. Large living room with fireplace and a door out to the screened porch and large open deck. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook, large staggered cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. 4th bedroom is on the second floor with a full bath and walk-in closet. The principal bedroom suite has a whirlpool tub, large tiled shower, and large walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage and closet space throughout the home. Home has central vac system. Small dogs are negotiable. No smoking and no cats. Home rents $2500 per month with two months of the security deposit, and it is available now. Call for more details.