Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan playground

Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare. Our apartment homes are filled with wonderful amenities designed to improve your quality of life, including spacious floor plans, fully-equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and more!



Whether you are entertaining guests in the clubhouse or getting cozy and comfortable out on your private patio, nothing says home like Piedmont Pointe Apartments.



Our green landscaping and park-like layout creates the ideal atmosphere to enjoy our exceptional recreational facilities and clubhouse. Take a swim in our swimming pool or challenge friends to an invigorating game of basketball. At Piedmont Pointe Apartments, leisure comes naturally. Tour our photo gallery and see what we have to offer!