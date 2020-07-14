All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Piedmont Pointe

195 Piedmont Pointe Dr · (704) 753-8978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 170-5 · Avail. Aug 10

$872

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 860-3 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 790-4 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piedmont Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare. Our apartment homes are filled with wonderful amenities designed to improve your quality of life, including spacious floor plans, fully-equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and more!

Whether you are entertaining guests in the clubhouse or getting cozy and comfortable out on your private patio, nothing says home like Piedmont Pointe Apartments.

Our green landscaping and park-like layout creates the ideal atmosphere to enjoy our exceptional recreational facilities and clubhouse. Take a swim in our swimming pool or challenge friends to an invigorating game of basketball. At Piedmont Pointe Apartments, leisure comes naturally. Tour our photo gallery and see what we have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piedmont Pointe have any available units?
Piedmont Pointe has 3 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does Piedmont Pointe have?
Some of Piedmont Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piedmont Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Piedmont Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piedmont Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Piedmont Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Piedmont Pointe offer parking?
No, Piedmont Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Piedmont Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Piedmont Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Piedmont Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Piedmont Pointe has a pool.
Does Piedmont Pointe have accessible units?
No, Piedmont Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Piedmont Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Piedmont Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
