Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Continuum 115

102 Pullman Lane · (901) 531-9810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1417 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Continuum 115.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
yoga
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
valet service
Continuum 115 offers a blended community of apartments and town homes located in Mooresville, NC just 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. With Lowe's Corporate headquarters only a couple blocks away and close to shopping and dining in Historic Mooresville and Downtown Davidson, our community allows the luxury of a dynamic lifestyle. Our refined one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as our spectacular town homes, combination flawlessly with our next-level amenity package for the perfect blend of bold comfort in today's modern world. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Continuum 115 as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. Our community offers ample parking with convenient access to our apartment homes. One space is included with each lease and reserved parking is available. Please contact our team for more information. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Continuum 115 have any available units?
Continuum 115 has 13 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does Continuum 115 have?
Some of Continuum 115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Continuum 115 currently offering any rent specials?
Continuum 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Continuum 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, Continuum 115 is pet friendly.
Does Continuum 115 offer parking?
Yes, Continuum 115 offers parking.
Does Continuum 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Continuum 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Continuum 115 have a pool?
Yes, Continuum 115 has a pool.
Does Continuum 115 have accessible units?
No, Continuum 115 does not have accessible units.
Does Continuum 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Continuum 115 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

