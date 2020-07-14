Amenities

Continuum 115 offers a blended community of apartments and town homes located in Mooresville, NC just 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. With Lowe's Corporate headquarters only a couple blocks away and close to shopping and dining in Historic Mooresville and Downtown Davidson, our community allows the luxury of a dynamic lifestyle. Our refined one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as our spectacular town homes, combination flawlessly with our next-level amenity package for the perfect blend of bold comfort in today's modern world. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Continuum 115 as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and ...