Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance key fob access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today!



Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions. We offer apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for your dynamic lifestyle.