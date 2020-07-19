Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
862 Rebecca Jane Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
862 Rebecca Jane Drive
862 Rebecca Jane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
862 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Mooresville Graded Sch. Dist. - Ranch house with 1 car garage in nice community convenient to downtown Mooresville featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. NO PETS allowed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2315148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have any available units?
862 Rebecca Jane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have?
Some of 862 Rebecca Jane Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 862 Rebecca Jane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
862 Rebecca Jane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Rebecca Jane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive offers parking.
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have a pool?
No, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have accessible units?
No, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Rebecca Jane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Rebecca Jane Drive has units with dishwashers.
