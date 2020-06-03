All apartments in Mooresville
640 S Main St 6

640 S Main St · (704) 251-9542
Location

640 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
640 S Main St #06 Private Yard - Property Id: 130070

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #06 available now with private fenced backyard.

APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com

All new appliances, paint and carpet. This unit has a Fenced in backyard: Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome, bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Four blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Credit and criminal history will be required for all residents.
Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130070
Property Id 130070

(RLNE5774657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

