640 S Main St 6

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

640 S Main St #06 Private Yard - Property Id: 130070



Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #06 available now with private fenced backyard.



APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com



All new appliances, paint and carpet. This unit has a Fenced in backyard: Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome, bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Four blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Credit and criminal history will be required for all residents.

Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130070

