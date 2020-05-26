Rent Calculator
Mooresville, NC
/
607 McLelland
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
607 McLelland
607 W McLelland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
607 W McLelland Ave, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice townhouse!! - Like new townhouse!
Custom cabinets
Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring
Granite Counter tops
(RLNE3588400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 McLelland have any available units?
607 McLelland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 607 McLelland currently offering any rent specials?
607 McLelland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 McLelland pet-friendly?
No, 607 McLelland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 607 McLelland offer parking?
No, 607 McLelland does not offer parking.
Does 607 McLelland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 McLelland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 McLelland have a pool?
No, 607 McLelland does not have a pool.
Does 607 McLelland have accessible units?
No, 607 McLelland does not have accessible units.
Does 607 McLelland have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 McLelland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 McLelland have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 McLelland does not have units with air conditioning.
