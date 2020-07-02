Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 519 Brookwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
519 Brookwood Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
519 Brookwood Drive
519 Brookwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
519 Brookwood Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great 1.5 story home in peaceful neighborhood. Master suite on main with walk-in closet. Wonderful outdoor space with covered front porch and large back deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
519 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 Brookwood Drive have?
Some of 519 Brookwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
519 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 519 Brookwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 519 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
No, 519 Brookwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 519 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Brookwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
No, 519 Brookwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 519 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 519 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Brookwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Similar Pages
Mooresville 1 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Rural Hall, NC
Denver, NC
Thomasville, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College