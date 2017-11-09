Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 518 W Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
518 W Park Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
518 W Park Avenue
518 West Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
518 West Park Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CUTE 2Br./1Ba. duplex with large kitchen, close to downtown Mooresville in Mooresville Graded District. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawncare are included! This one will lease fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 W Park Avenue have any available units?
518 W Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 518 W Park Avenue have?
Some of 518 W Park Avenue's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 518 W Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 W Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 W Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 518 W Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 518 W Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 518 W Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 518 W Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 W Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 W Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 W Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 W Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 W Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 W Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 W Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Similar Pages
Mooresville 1 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Rural Hall, NC
Denver, NC
Thomasville, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College