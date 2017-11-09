All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

431 W Statesville Ave

431 West Statesville Avenue · (704) 664-7355
Location

431 West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 431 W Statesville Ave · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

431 W Statesville Ave Available 04/13/20 New home with Plenty of Room - Older home with a lot of charm! Spacious rooms, an archway in the living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a laundry/mudroom leading to the back yard, all with popular fresh neutral paint colors! Large level yard with shade & pecan trees and storage shed. Fireplace for looks only. Gas heat, AC in one window and AC/heat pump in another.
All of our rentals are non-smoking.

From 77N take exit 36, Right onto 150 east, Right onto N Broad St, slight Left onto W Statesville Ave. and the home will be on the left # 431.

(RLNE4392247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W Statesville Ave have any available units?
431 W Statesville Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W Statesville Ave have?
Some of 431 W Statesville Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W Statesville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
431 W Statesville Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W Statesville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 W Statesville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 431 W Statesville Ave offer parking?
No, 431 W Statesville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 431 W Statesville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W Statesville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W Statesville Ave have a pool?
No, 431 W Statesville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 431 W Statesville Ave have accessible units?
No, 431 W Statesville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W Statesville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 W Statesville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
