Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

431 W Statesville Ave Available 04/13/20 New home with Plenty of Room - Older home with a lot of charm! Spacious rooms, an archway in the living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a laundry/mudroom leading to the back yard, all with popular fresh neutral paint colors! Large level yard with shade & pecan trees and storage shed. Fireplace for looks only. Gas heat, AC in one window and AC/heat pump in another.

All of our rentals are non-smoking.



From 77N take exit 36, Right onto 150 east, Right onto N Broad St, slight Left onto W Statesville Ave. and the home will be on the left # 431.



(RLNE4392247)