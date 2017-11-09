Amenities
431 W Statesville Ave Available 04/13/20 New home with Plenty of Room - Older home with a lot of charm! Spacious rooms, an archway in the living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a laundry/mudroom leading to the back yard, all with popular fresh neutral paint colors! Large level yard with shade & pecan trees and storage shed. Fireplace for looks only. Gas heat, AC in one window and AC/heat pump in another.
All of our rentals are non-smoking.
From 77N take exit 36, Right onto 150 east, Right onto N Broad St, slight Left onto W Statesville Ave. and the home will be on the left # 431.
(RLNE4392247)